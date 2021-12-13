Ohio Senate Candidate Announces Record Ad Buy on Illegal Immigration

Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno is launching the most expensive ad campaign in state primary history, the Republican told Breitbart on Monday.

Titled "Freebies," the campaign highlights the threat of illegal immigration at the southern border and President Biden's controversial policies regarding the ongoing crisis.

Moreno also notably calls for English to be made the United States' official language throughout the ad blitz.

The campaign will cost around $4 million and run from Dec. 15, 2021, until Jan. 15, 2022.

"Illegals come because of the freebies. Free money from Biden – and to take your job," Moreno said in the ad. "Free passes for crime because Democrats want their vote. They're changing our nation. Let's stop them. Build the Wall and make English our official language."

Richard Grenell, the acting director of national intelligence under former President Trump, told Breitbart that Moreno's recent border visit informs his views on illegal immigration.

"Having personally visited the border, Bernie Moreno correctly calls the Biden administration's failures exactly what they are: appeasement of drug cartels and human traffickers, resulting in an invasion of our country," said Grenell, a senior adviser to Moreno's campaign.

"As a legal immigrant businessman, Bernie also understands that border security is economic security for working families," he continued. "When he is elected to the U.S. Senate, he will put America first by voting to secure the border."

The 2022 United States Senate election in Ohio features more than a dozen candidates, including former Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel, author J.D. Vance, former Chair of the Ohio Republican Party Jane Timken, businessman Bernie Moreno, state Sen. Matt Dolan, and businessman Mike Gibbons, according to CNN.

Trump has yet to endorse a primary candidate in the Ohio Senate race.