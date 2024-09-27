Leavitt to Newsmax: Mainstream Media 'Complicit' in Migrant Crisis

The mainstream media is just as responsible for the migrant crisis as Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump’s national press secretary told Newsmax Friday.

On “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Karoline Leavitt said, "the mainstream media is complicit in the immigration crisis that Kamala Harris has created, and the American people have been dealing with, over the past four years."

Leavitt said not one mainstream media outlet joined a press call the campaign held Friday with mothers who’ve lost children to illegal immigrants. She added that the press is also to blame because they refuse to hold Harris accountable for any of the administration’s actions.

"Since Kamala Harris became elected, not one mainstream media outlet, not one mainstream media reporter, got onto the press call to hear [the parents’] testimony or to ask them a question. That tells you everything you need to know," she said.

"The mainstream media call themselves journalists. They serve as propagandists for the Democrat Party. They have not held Kamala Harris accountable for the border crisis. They don't ask her tough questions about it. That's why she's allowed to get away with it and actually can go to the border today with a straight face and put out ads like she's going to be tough on immigration," she added.

"Well, guess what?" Leavitt said. "The American people are smart enough to see through her lies and to read through these phony headlines and the fake news press. They know what has happened to this country. We have an immigration, humanitarian, national security crisis on our hands. And Americans have lost their lives because of it."