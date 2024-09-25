Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Harris Polling Worse Than Any Dem Against Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris isn’t polling as well against former President Donald Trump as some might be led to believe, says Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for the 2024 Trump campaign.

“There's a lot of talk about Kamala Harris and how well her campaign is doing,” Leavitt said Wednesday on Newsmax's “Wake Up America.”

“She is polling worse than any Democrat has ever polled against President Trump. She is polling or performing worse with Black voters, with Latino voters, than any Democrat against President Trump and so her campaign has a lot of catching up to do.

“President Trump has the momentum in this race,” she added. “He has the message, he has the money, and he works harder than anyone in American politics.”

With 41 days to go until Election Day, Leavitt said Trump is “fighting hard” and “is more determined than ever to win this election.”

The former president was in Georgia on Tuesday and will be in North Carolina on Wednesday.

“He'll continue to barnstorm the battleground states throughout the next six weeks of this election and he's polling better than ever before — better than he did in 2020, better than he did in 2016,” Leavitt said. “As you mentioned, the Quinnipiac poll has him leading nationally. That's a poll that we know has never been good to President Trump. He's leading in the Sun Belt states. He's leading in the Rust Belt, as well in many polls, and we feel that energy on the ground.”

A Quinnipiac poll released on Tuesday shows Trump has taken the lead nationally over Harris, 48% to 47%, among likely voters.

“The spirit on this campaign is better than it has ever been before, because people realize just how badly we need to reelect President Trump back to the White House,” she continued.

“We need to secure our southern border. We need to reinvigorate our energy industry, to bring down inflation and the cost of living in this country. President Trump is the only candidate on the ballot offering to do that for the American people and that's why you see him increasing his support amongst voters.”

