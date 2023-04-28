Gov. Little to Newsmax: Inslee's Abortion Law Rebuke 'Ironic'

Idaho Gov. Brad Little, a Republican, told Newsmax Friday it was "ironic" that Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, was "lecturing" him about a new law Little signed this month prohibiting minors from going out of state for abortions without parental consent.

"That is not my first difference of opinion with Gov. Inslee," Litle said during "The Chris Salcedo Show." "I just find it ironic that he is lecturing me, given the number of people from the state of Washington moving into Idaho because of their taxes, their business environment, crime, public encampments. This is simply an issue that someone can't take a minor girl without their parents' consent across state lines for an abortion. It's pretty simple."

The bill Little signed at the beginning of the month, the first of its kind in the nation, prohibits people from providing minors with abortion pills or taking them out of state for the procedure without parental permission.

Those convicted of violating the law could face two to five years in prison and could be sued by the minor's parents.

In response to the bill's passage last month, Inslee wrote a letter, warning that the law would create "many unacceptable consequences that cannot be cured" and urging Little to veto the bill, reported KREM2. Little signed the bill into law.

Inslee also said in the letter that he doubted the constitutionality of the new law and believes it will lead to a greater mortality rate for Idaho women and girls.

"Regardless of your decision on this bill, we welcome Idaho's patients and health care providers with open arms in Washington," the letter read. "And as we did during COVID, we will care for your residents in a manner consistent with their health care needs as determined by trained medical professionals, not politicians."

Inslee's letter led Little to respond with one of his own, explaining the nature of the new law regarding minors and chiding Inslee for the number of people leaving his state.

"Washingtonians are moving to Idaho, and Idahoans are moving to Washington. It's always been that way and will probably always will be," Litle wrote, "although it's hard to imagine why someone would leave Idaho when your state is home to sky high taxes, crime, and public encampments.”

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

