Whitaker to Newsmax: Hunter Got More Than Sweetheart Deal

Former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax Saturday that the plea deal reached in the federal case against Hunter Biden is "not consistent" compared to those charged with similar crimes.

"I can tell you from being a U.S. Attorney for 5.5 years, in addition to my experience at [the Department of] Justice, this deal is not consistent with what the Department of Justice typically does in these types of cases," Whitaker said during "Saturday Report." "I think this whistleblower's revelations that the main tax charges, the felonies, that could have been brought were allowed to expire under the statute of limitations and can't be brought. I think that probably tells you everything you need to know, which is more than a sweetheart deal. This is a deal only the son of the president could get."

The DOJ charged President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, with two misdemeanor counts of evading taxes and a felony charge of lying on a gun application about his drug use.

In a plea deal, Hunter Biden will enter a pre-trial diversion plan.

Whitaker said details about the investigation, including testimony from a whistleblower that the DOJ gave Hunter Biden a heads-up on a planned search warrant execution, shows that Attorney General Merrick Garland is not being forthcoming on the influence his agency had regarding the investigation.

"My reaction is that — knowing how these types of things work — I've been trying to reconcile what Merrick Garland has been saying, which is that he did not interfere with this investigation," he said. "At the same time, hearing that ... possibly the U.S. attorney in the District of Colombia rejected charges being brought, that the Los Angeles U.S. attorney rejected charges being brought, this search warrant of the guesthouse at Joe Biden's home in Delaware — here are so many steps that were not allowed to happen. And all I can think is that everybody knew the tune they were singing."

Whitaker said Garland did not have to influence the agency because everyone was on the same page as to how the investigation and prosecution would play out.

"Merrick Garland didn't need to put his thumb on the scale because he knew everyone that was supportive of the Biden administration, and the Biden administration would do their part to make sure that this case was never brought the way it should have been," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!