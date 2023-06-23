Biden DOJ Monopoly Deals Hunter Stay Out of Jail Cards

Transparently ugly optics regarding a two-tier justice system be damned, Hunter Biden will skate away from legal tax evasion or gun felony penalties that would put you or me in the slammer.

And imagine the length of sentencing if his name instead was Hunter Trump.

I’m referring here to a sweetheart wrist-patting misdemeanor plea deal struck between the president’s son and the Federal Delaware Court that forgives him for avoiding what is alleged to be more than $100,000 in late tax payments in both 2017 and 2018 on income from more than $3 million from foreign sources. plus obtaining a firearm permit as a known drug addict.

According to House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo, two IRS whistleblowers have testified that the DOJ, FBI, and IRS interfered with the Delaware case to push charges beyond the 2020 presidential elections and prosecutorial statute of limitations.

Further, these agencies "divulged sensitive actions by the investigative team to Biden’s attorneys" and "denied requests by the U.S. Attorney to bring charges against Biden," Smith reported.

The entire 13-person investigation team was terminated after reporting these interferences.

Politico confirmed that U.S. Attorney David Weiss had "decided not to seek search warrants or issue grand jury subpoenas so as not to "alert the public to the existence of the case in the middle of a presidential election."

Whereas the probe focused on possible tax violations, it also reportedly examined Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings associated with more than 150 U.S. Treasury suspicious activity reports (SARs) and materials revealed on his infamous "laptop from hell."

Communications and records on that hard drive which the FBI sat on throughout the 2020 election period reveal that the Biden family — including Joe — likely received at least 10 times more than that $3 million from foreign sources of reported income during the time during and following his service in our nation’s second highest office.

House Oversight Chair James Comer, R- Ky, claims he will soon obtain bank records showing the Biden family accepted upwards of $20 million to $30 million from foreign nationals.

Among myriad incriminating laptop communications is a 2019 text from Hunter to his daughter complaining about paying his father's bills and telling her, "Don’t worry, unlike Pop I won't make you give me half your salary."

Does this possibly suggest that Hunter’s tax problems might also fall back on his dad?

According to Peter Schweizer at the New York Post, the Biden family has done five deals in China alone totaling some $31 million arranged by individuals with direct ties to Chinese intelligence — some reaching the very top of China’s spy agency.

"Indeed," Schweizer writes, "every known deal that the Biden family enjoyed with Beijing was reached courtesy of individuals with spy ties. And Joe Biden personally benefited from his family’s foreign deals."

Included is a $1.5 billion deal Hunter inked for his company with the Communist state-owned Bank of China 10 days after returning with his vice president dad on a 2013 trip to Beijing aboard Air Force Two.

The Chinese Energy Co. (CEFC), a now-defunct company closely associated with the Chinese regime, reportedly paid Hunter and Jim Biden $4.8 million in 2017-2018, with a 10% cut listed in an email for the "big guy" (Joe Biden).

On March 16, Comer released a "First Bank Records Memorandum'" detailing a payment of $3 million in 2017 received by Biden family associate Rob Walker from a CEFC -linked firm with about $1 million of that money then passed on to several Biden family members in more than 15 incremental payments.

Then there’s that relatively smaller matter of the unknown whereabouts of a 2.8-carat diamond estimated to be worth about $80,000 gifted to Hunter by CEFC founder Ye Jianming in 2017.

Hunter’s laptop emails also revealed that he introduced a top Burisma executive to his father, then vice president, less than a year before the elder Biden admittedly pressured Ukrainian officials into firing a prosecutor who was investigating Burisma, a corrupt energy company that paid Hunter a nearly $1 million annual salary to serve as a no-show board member.

Joe Biden headed up Obama administration Ukraine policy negotiations at that time, threatening to withhold $1 billion of U.S. taxpayer aid unless they dropped the Burisma charges.

We have since learned from reliable FBU whistleblower testimony before the House Oversight Committee that former VP Biden and son Hunter were each allegedly paid $5 million by the owner of that same corrupt company.

Then on June 12, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, released additional information regarding the existence of two voice-recorded conversations between then-VP Biden and a Burisma executive who reportedly made those dubious payments, plus 15 others involving that individual and Hunter.

These recordings, Grassley said, "were allegedly kept as a sort of insurance policy for the foreign national in case he got into a tight spot."

We have also recently learned that former Attorney General Bill Bar communicated this "high-stakes bribery" evidence — as described by Sen. Grassley — to the Delaware federal court tasked with conducting the Hunter probes, and that the FBI continues to keep the payment investigation open.

Meanwhile, as the Biden administration and its DOJ remain determined to jail its leading ’24 election opponent for any offenses they can find or manufacture, there is no apparent urgency whatsoever about pursuing potentially the most egregious political profiteering scandal in U.S. history.

Yes, the two-tier justice optics are terrible, and the realities even worse: a system with no justice at all.