Rep. Harshbarger to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Just a Ploy

Republican lawmakers should just defund the "corrupt" divisions of the FBI and quit focusing on the Hunter Biden probe, Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn., said in an interview.

"We know he's just a ploy. I mean, if it took him five years to do a plea deal, do you think they're going to carry through with these indictments on tax evasion?" Harshbarger said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Chris Salcedo Show."

"No, because if you want indictments why don't we do money laundering, foreign money laundering, or, you know, not registering as a foreign agent.

"Why don't you indict him on the things that matter because we know in the end that his daddy will probably pardon him, so it's a futile effort in my eyes, even though the indictments are there, and we've uncovered so many discrepancies and we know bribery should be one of the charges, but we have yet to see anything done.

"To me, it's almost business as usual in Washington."

The Department of Justice on Thursday filed new criminal charges against Hunter Biden, accusing him of failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes while spending millions of dollars on a lavish lifestyle.

Hunter Biden, 53, was hit with three felony and six misdemeanor tax offenses, according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court, Central District of California.

He faces up to 17 years in prison if convicted. The Justice Department said its investigation is ongoing.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

