Hunter: GOP Trying to Kill Me to Destroy Dad's Presidency

Hunter Biden claims Republicans are targeting him only as a way of hurting his father, President Joe Biden, and destroying his father's presidency.

Hunter Biden, 53, made the comments in a rare interview on the "Moby Pod" podcast of musician Moby. Part one aired Friday and the second part is scheduled to air Dec. 15. The two reportedly met while recovering from addiction and Moby was among the guests at Hunter Biden's art show in 2021.

"What they're trying to do is they're trying to kill me, knowing that it will be a pain greater than my father could be able to handle, and so therefore destroying a presidency in that way," Hunter Biden said during the podcast.

House Republicans have made Biden and his business dealings the central focus of their investigation into alleged corruption involving his father and his family before and after his father's vice presidency. The House is expected next week to vote on launching an impeachment inquiry, and Hunter Biden has been subpoenaed to testify behind closed doors Dec. 13.

The interview aired the day after Hunter Biden was hit with three felony and six misdemeanor tax offenses in a Department of Justice indictment. In October he pleaded not guilty to federal charges in Delaware that he lied about his drug use while buying a handgun, in the first criminal prosecution of a sitting president's child.

He expressed sorrow for his Republican adversaries, mentioning Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who during a congressional hearing this summer held up compromising photos of Hunter Biden with escorts.

"I realized that it's not about me," he said. "And then the second thing that I realized is that these people are just sad, very, very sick people that have most likely just faced traumas in their lives. They've decided that they are going to turn into an evil that they decide that they're going to inflict on the rest of the world."

Hunter Biden has kept a low profile since he has been under scrutiny by House Republicans, but that appears to be changing. He has rebelled against the House subpoena, demanding he will only answer questions in a public setting, and he has filed lawsuits against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and attorney Robert Costello for disseminating information from his laptop that was recovered from a computer repair shop in Delaware.

"There was a point where the advice from the smart people in the room was that this was nothing more than a distraction as related to what really matters to the American people and adding my voice to it would only add fuel to the fire," Hunter Biden said. "Now that thesis has been completely blown out of the water because it's not possible that the fire could be any hotter."