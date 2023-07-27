Joseph diGenova to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Plea Deal 'Fraud on the Court'

What occurred in the courtroom regarding Hunter Biden's plea deal Wednesday was a "fraud on the court," former U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., and Newsmax contributor Joseph diGenova told Newsmax on Thursday.

U.S. Attorney David Weiss and Hunter Biden's attorneys at Latham and Watkins, "agreed way in advance to pull the wool over the judge's eyes and get her to approve something that they knew was a fraud," diGenova told "Eric Bolling The Balance."

However, the ploy didn't work because the judge read it, received documents at the last minute, and started to ask the right questions that they couldn't answer properly; and the two sides had a dispute in front of the judge, diGenova noted.

"I was the United States attorney in the nation's capital for five years; that never happened once in a plea in my courthouse," diGenova said. "And the reason was very simple. When high-priced lawyers and a United States attorney get together, they know what they're doing. That was a fraud purposely committed on the court. They thought they were going to get away with it, and they didn't."

The way that the document was presented to the court was "absolutely unethical," diGenova said, adding that if he were the judge, he would refer both sides to the bar for sanctions and investigations, as well as impose sanctions on both sides for presenting a fraudulent document to the court.

"They both knew exactly what they did in that document. And when they had to start answering questions honestly for the first time, it showed that what they were doing was trying to pull the wool over the judge's eyes," diGenova added. "It was really one of the most disgraceful moments in the history of the Justice Department."

