Huckabee to Newsmax:  Archer Interview Shows Biden Was Involved  

The testimony and subsequent interview by Tucker Carlson of Hunter Biden's former business partner Devon Archer destroys any notion that then-Vice President Joe Biden only spoke to his son during business meetings “about the weather,” former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax Wednesday.

“Everybody knows if you're in a very high-level business meeting, your dad calls in and you put him on speakerphone and talk about the weather, especially when your dad is the sitting vice president of the United States,” Huckabee jokingly told “Eric Bolling The Balance,” calling Biden’s “coincidental” calls to Hunter “theatrics.”

“It was all about letting Hunter be able to say, Hey, my dad's the vice president, and when I need him to come through for me, by golly, he just dials right in and I get him on speakerphone,’” Huckabee said. “So that's what they were doing. This is influence-peddling.

"They were selling the idea of access to the vice president of the United States. I don't think anybody in his or her right mind would say it was just coincidental that these phone calls kept happening right in the middle of business meetings with Hunter.”

“This smells worse than a whole family of skunks at a Sunday school picnic,” Huckabee said.

