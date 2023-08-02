×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hunter biden | devon archer | joe biden

Huckabee to Newsmax:  Archer Interview Shows Biden Was Involved  

By    |   Wednesday, 02 August 2023 10:02 PM EDT

The testimony and subsequent interview by Tucker Carlson of Hunter Biden's former business partner Devon Archer destroys any notion that then-Vice President Joe Biden only spoke to his son during business meetings “about the weather,” former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax Wednesday.

“Everybody knows if you're in a very high-level business meeting, your dad calls in and you put him on speakerphone and talk about the weather, especially when your dad is the sitting vice president of the United States,” Huckabee jokingly told “Eric Bolling The Balance,” calling Biden’s “coincidental” calls to Hunter “theatrics.”

“It was all about letting Hunter be able to say, Hey, my dad's the vice president, and when I need him to come through for me, by golly, he just dials right in and I get him on speakerphone,’” Huckabee said. “So that's what they were doing. This is influence-peddling.

"They were selling the idea of access to the vice president of the United States. I don't think anybody in his or her right mind would say it was just coincidental that these phone calls kept happening right in the middle of business meetings with Hunter.”

“This smells worse than a whole family of skunks at a Sunday school picnic,” Huckabee said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Related Stories:

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The testimony and subsequent interview by Tucker Carlson of former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer destroys any notion that then-Vice President Joe Biden only spoke to his son during business meetings “about the weather,” former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax Wednesday.
hunter biden, devon archer, joe biden
273
2023-02-02
Wednesday, 02 August 2023 10:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved