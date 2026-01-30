WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | iran | gulf | saudi arabia | qatar | oman | nuclear deal

Trump's Hard Line on Iran Puts Gulf Countries on Edge

By    |   Friday, 30 January 2026 07:58 PM EST

Anxiety is spiking across the Gulf as President Donald Trump ramps up pressure on Iran, demanding a new nuclear deal while a U.S. carrier group surges into the region, leaving Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and others scrambling to talk Washington down from a strike that could light up their neighborhood first, Politico reported.

According to three people familiar with discussions between the administration and Gulf partners, the White House has offered little in the way of concrete assurances that it will follow their advice.

Instead, they say Trump's escalating public warnings, paired with the continued surge of U.S. naval and air assets toward the Gulf, has narrowed his own options, fueling a growing belief among regional officials that some form of strike on Iran is becoming increasingly hard to avoid.

U.S. allies and partners in the Middle East on Friday urged restraint from both the United States and Iran as the Trump administration warned of a possible strike, according to an Arab diplomat familiar with the matter.

Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Oman, and Qatar have all been in touch with leaders in Washington and Tehran to make the case that an escalation by either or both sides would cause massive destabilization throughout the region and affect energy markets, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private diplomatic discussions.

Arab and Muslim states in the region fear that any type of U.S. attack on Iran would prompt a response from Tehran that would, in the immediate term, likely be directed at them or American interests in their countries that could cause collateral damage, the official said.

Trump on Thursday told CBS News that he had conversations with Iran over the last few days, and that he planned to have more, adding: "We have a lot of very big, very powerful ships sailing to Iran right now, and it would be great if we didn't have to use them."

"I told them two things," Trump said about his contacts with Iran. "Number one, no nuclear. And number two, stop killing protesters."

On Friday, the president told reporters that Iran wanted to "make a deal."

"Hopefully, we'll make a deal. If we do make a deal, that's good. If we don't make a deal, we'll see what happens," he added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Anxiety is spiking across the Gulf as President Donald Trump ramps up pressure on Iran, demanding a new nuclear deal while a U.S. carrier group surges into the region, leaving Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and others scrambling to talk Washington down from a strike.
donald trump, iran, gulf, saudi arabia, qatar, oman, nuclear deal, u.s. carrier group
389
2026-58-30
Friday, 30 January 2026 07:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved