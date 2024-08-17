WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: hovde | baldwin | wisconsin | senate

Eric Hovde to Newsmax: Dems 'Panicked' Over My Candidacy

Saturday, 17 August 2024 01:11 PM EDT

Republican candidate Eric Hovde told Newsmax on Saturday that the Democratic Party establishment is “panicked” over his chances to flip the U.S. Senate seat in Wisconsin.

On Tuesday, Hovde won the Republican primary for Senate and will attempt to unseat the popular Democrat incumbent Tammy Baldwin. A recent New York Times/Siena College poll found Baldwin leading Hovde 51% to 43% among registered voters.

Host Tom Basile asked how Hovde plans to close to gap between himself and Baldwin and he responded, “by continuing to talk about the issues.”

“[Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer has spent more money attacking me than any Republican Senate candidate because I'm over the target and I've closed the gap and I'm in a better position than our sitting senator, Ron Johnson, was at this point in 2022 or 2016. So they're panicked,” he said during an appearance on “America Right Now.”

Hovde, who is a successful businessman born and raised in Wisconsin, said that he plans to keep talking about “the economy, the open border, and the fentanyl crisis that they created.”

“As somebody said to me recently, you can vote yourself into socialism, but you can't vote yourself out of socialism. So, we've all got to work our tails off to make sure we have victory in November. And that's what I'm doing,” he added.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

James Morley III


Republican candidate for Senate Eric Hovde told Newsmax on Saturday that the Democratic Party establishment is "panicked" over his chances to flip the Senate seat in Wisconsin.
2024-11-17
Saturday, 17 August 2024 01:11 PM
