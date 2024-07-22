Rep. Tim Burchett to Newsmax: Fire Secret Service Director

Monday's hearing with Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle over the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump will not reveal anything new, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn. told Newsmax.

"What did they do, just go down to K-Mart and put a now hiring sign up?" Burchett told "National Report," incredulous Cheatle said she was the best person for the job. "This is the most pathetic display of this administration we've seen so far."

Burchett said Cheatle just said "trust me" over and over during the hearing.

"It's why no one trusts government," Burchett said. "All this administration has done is just deflect."

Cheatle should not be given the chance to resign, she should be fired, Burchett said. Burchett noted Cheatle was asked if she had talked to the FBI and said she had not.

"The FBI is in charge of the investigation for goodness sake," Burchett said. "What is going on? There is no communication from the local law enforcement to the Secret Service from the FBI to the Secret Service. There is no communication going on. This is a clown show."

Burchett said Americans believe there is a conspiracy because of the evasiveness of the Secret Service since the assassination attempt.

"These chuckwagons don't have enough sense to give us the answers," Burchett said. "They just run from us and say we're in the middle of an investigation."

The Tennessee congressman said he expects the Secret Service to complain they did not have resources and to demand more funding.

"It's the typical Washington, D.C., side trot," Burchett said. "They'll ask for more money, we'll be forced to give them more money, they will continue doing DEI hires and not doing their dadgum jobs."

