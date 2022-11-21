×
Tags: house | gop | democrats | trump | committees

Buddy Carter to Newsmax: McCarthy's Pledge to Remove Dems Merits Applause

(Newsmax/"The Chris Salcedo Show")

Monday, 21 November 2022 06:32 PM EST

Rep. Buddy Carter has noticed an interesting spin trend among House Democrats and the left-leaning media, when Democratic Party leadership boots Republicans from committee assignments — compared to the opposite censure taking place.

"When Democrats [in power] do it, it's about 'protecting democracy.' And when the Republicans do it, it's 'fear-mongering' or 'chaos,'" Carter told Newsmax Monday afternoon, while appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Carter was referencing reports of incoming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., planning to remove three Democrats — Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. — from their various House committee assignments, once a new Congress convenes on Jan. 3.

The Georgia Republican was also lamenting Schiff's recent comments of a Republican-controlled Congress devolving into "chaos" next year.

"I'm in full support of Kevin McCarthy being our next speaker," said Carter, who was recently reelected to his fourth consecutive congressional term (by 18-plus percentage points), while overseeing Georgia's 1st district.

"I applaud [McCarthy] for this move," added Carter. "Anyone who jeopardizes national security [allegedly Swalwell], anyone who makes antisemitic comments ... they should be removed from committees."

Carter then said, "This is the right thing to do, and I hope [McCarthy] follows through on that — and I expect him to follow through."

During his Newsmax interview, Carter was also asked about Paul Ryan's recent anti-Trump comments, essentially blaming former President Donald Trump for the Republicans not carrying the Senate majority in the recent midterms.

However, instead of coming out in support of Ryan or Trump, Carter opted for the high road in saying, "We've got to unite as a party and end this infighting. ... We are right on policy — that's key here.

"We don't need this infighting [moving forward]. We don't need to be our own worst enemy," added Carter, while opining the American people deserve consistent, articulate Republican policies which emphasize freedoms at every turn.




