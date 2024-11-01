Rep. Houchin to Newsmax: Harris Has No Record of Success

Rep. Erin Houchin, R-Ind., told Newsmax on Friday that Vice President Kamala Harris needs to resort to lies about former President Donald Trump because she "does not have a record of success.”

Earlier, Harris held a rally in Wisconsin where she said Trump’s “plan would bankrupt Social Security” and cut “Medicare.” Houchin said that Harris’ comments are “exactly the campaign strategy that she’s had the whole time.”

"The only thing she can do is lie. They don't have any policy proposals to stand on. There's no record of success. And so when there's no record of success, you have to vilify the other side and that's what she's trying to do,” Houchin said during an appearance on “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

Houchin said Americans have grown wearing of a “terrible economy,” “wide open border” and “multi-front wars around the globe.”

“So, she has to turn to being dishonest about Donald Trump's positions. I don't think that the public is going to buy it. I think that on Tuesday, we're going to see Donald Trump elected the 47th president of the United States,” Houchin concluded.

