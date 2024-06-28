Trump on Supreme Court Ruling: Free J6 Hostages

Hailing Friday's Supreme Court ruling in favor of a Jan. 6 protester against obstruction of justice charges for a "peaceful protest," presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump repeated his call for President Joe Biden to release the Jan. 6 "hostages."

"This happened a few hours ago: The Supreme Court ruled that Biden's Department of Justice has wrongly prosecuted hundreds of Americans for peacefully protesting on Jan. 6," Trump told a rally in Chesapeake, Virginia, in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"Those people have been treated so people have been treated so badly, especially when you compare them with people that ripped apart and killed people in Portland and in Seattle and in other places. They have been treated so badly."

Trump has called the protesters imprisoned without bail or trial from the Jan. 6 Capitol protest "political prisoners" and Biden "hostages."

"So we're asking. Based on the decision, they should immediately be released," Trump told the crowd. "Immediately release the J6 hostages."

Trump also repeated his hailing of nominating and getting confirmed three constitutionalist Supreme Court justices — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett — during his first administration.

"Based on the Supreme Court — the great Supreme Court we put three incredible justices on," Trump continued, "they did the right thing.

"Free the J6 hostages now.

"They should free them now for what they've gone through. They've been waiting for this decision for a long time. They've been waiting for a long time. And that was a great answer. That was a great thing for people."

Trump, while hailing the court and police, said the "injustice system" under Biden is "corrupt."

"They have been so horribly treated," Trump continued. "So many of these people were told to go in, right? The police: 'Go in, go in, go in.' What's going on? And they put them in jail for years and years."

It is all a continued insurrection against the Trump administration and a political coup to keep him out of the White House by Democrats and deep state operatives, he concluded.

"All of their persecution is only happening and all of it has happened to me, because I'm running for president and leading very substantially in all of the polls — every single poll, all of the polls," he said.

