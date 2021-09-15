Gen. Holt to Newsmax: Reports on Milley's Actions Alarming 'If True'

If reports in a new book that Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley had agreed to warn China of an impending act are true, then "we have a large problem," retired brigadier general and deputy military representative to NATO Blaine Holt said on Newsmax Wednesday.

But the "two words that are most important this morning are 'if true,'" Holt stressed during a panel discussion on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"If this is true, then we have a large problem and it gets back to what we have been talking about over these weeks," said Holt. "It's accountability, and if this is true, this is not what we expect of our leadership."

The book, "Peril," by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, claims Milley, two days after the Jan. 6 incidents at the Capitol, was so concerned about then-President Donald Trump's behavior that he allegedly warned senior military officials at the Pentagon that he was to be "part of the procedure" for orders on military action, and that he had spoken with a Chinese general to say he'd give advance notice in the event of orders for a military strike.

According to the book, Milley feared Trump's behavior, and that was magnified by the Jan. 6 events.

"It's to me unconscionable that any anybody in a position of leadership and trust would talk to an adversary ... without coordination with leadership, but certainly it's just it's absolutely not smart on many levels," Holt said on Newsmax. "And, if you take the material elements of what was said, [that] you're telling an adversary in advance of an invasion, you're committing U. S forces to potential fatalities simply because you're warning somebody [about] that."

Holt added that he hopes to hear Milley himself answer the claims soon.

Meanwhile, former White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley, also part of the panel, told Newsmax that he worked closely with Milley, and finds the reports "scary on a lot of levels."

He also said he understands putting an "if true" disclaimer on the reports, but accused the media, while Trump was in office of having "never even cared" if something was true or not.

"They just ran with it," Gidley said. "In this particular instance, I'm going to do the right thing here and say if true, we've got a serious problem with the chain of command."

The mainstream media, though, looks at the reports and says it's "virtuous" for Milley to "tip off our number one global adversary," said Gidley.

"Everyone's upset, and rightfully so, at what we left behind in Afghanistan for the Taliban and al-Qaida," said Gidley. "We left this behind for China, who is now filling the vacuum left behind by the Biden administration ... the fact is, someone needs to be held accountable for this unbelievable, unprecedented move."

