Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Netanyahu's UN Speech 'Brilliant'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at the U.N. General Assembly was brilliant, concise, and "to the point," said retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt.

"It wasn't overly emotional. But he certainly laid out what Israel's very firm position is in the face of a world that thinks it's Israel that should be the one acquiescing to all of this aggression, which the only reason that's so is because the United States won't stand by Israel," Holt told Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"So great speech. Understand it completely. Everybody should."

Netanyahu on Friday vowed to continue Israel's attacks on Iranian-backed fighters in Lebanon in a closely watched U.N. speech as hopes faded for a cease-fire that could head off an all-out regional war.

He also denounced the U.N. as a "swamp of antisemitic bile" ... "willing to demonize the Jewish state for anything" and called the organization an "anti-Israel flat-Earth society."

Shortly after Netanyahu's speech, Israel rained down missiles on Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut, a move Holt called a "brilliant military strategy."

"And so, [Hezbollah secretary-general Hassan] Nasrallah had to feel pretty comfortable in his bunker with the lead general of Iran, the No. 1 general, a high minister of the Iranian Lebanese Party, his daughter, his cousins. Well, they're all wiped out," Holt said.

"We're just waiting for confirmation that Nasrallah is gone, too. [Israel Defense Forces spokesperson] Adm. Daniel Hagari is about to make a statement here any time now that I think is going to do that.

"And yet the F-35s are back in the air and they're laying down strikes on Dahiya again right now as we speak. And so, what happens after?" he asked.

"I'll tell you what, with 23 of 24 battalions gone in Hamas, you're going to look pretty hard for Hamas guys to run that place. They won't be doing that.

"They're going to be gone. And Hezbollah is going to be gone. So what happens now? Iran must recalculate immediately about what they're going to do in this world, because they're looking at their own population that's saying maybe now is the time for the bad guys to go away."

