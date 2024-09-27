NY Times: Experts Believe Israel Has Weapons for Multiple Conflicts

Experts believe that Israel likely has enough weapons for multiple simultaneous conflicts, reported The New York Times.

"It will not run out, because in the Middle East, you cannot run out of weapons," Yehoshua Kalisky, a military technology expert at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, told the Times.

"The leaders know how to calculate the amount of weapons that are needed, and what they would have to have in the stockpile, because in this jungle you have to be strong."

Israel, according to the Times, is highly secretive about its stockpiles, and has a surplus of weapons. They produced so many last year they were able to export some even as the IDF waged war in Gaza. Israel has also received thousands of weapons from the U.S., its largest arms supplier.

Israel has dramatically escalated strikes in Lebanon over the last week, saying it is targeting Hezbollah’s military capacities and senior Hezbollah commanders.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said the Israeli military would keep striking Hezbollah militants in Lebanon despite efforts by the United States and other nations to broker a 21-day cease-fire.

"We continue to hit Hezbollah with all our might," Netanyahu said in a statement released as he arrived in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly. "This is the policy."