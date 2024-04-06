×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: holt | blinken | nato | ukraine | wwIII | diplomacy

Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Blinken's Ukraine NATO Push Fuels WWIII Fears

By    |   Saturday, 06 April 2024 06:51 PM EDT

Retired Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt, speaking to Newsmax, condemned Secretary of State Antony Blinken's assertion of Ukraine's eventual NATO membership as "irresponsible" and cautioned against the possibility of escalating tensions with Russia to the point of triggering World War III.

During a Thursday press briefing in Brussels, Blinken said, "Ukraine will become a member of NATO. Our purpose at the summit is to help build a bridge to that membership."

Holt said, "If we admitted Ukraine into the alliance, we would be at World War III immediately. And if we put troops into Ukraine, the red lines from the Russians have been drawn, and they're pretty clear."

Holt emphasized the need for diplomatic efforts to defuse the situation.

"In three years or in two years of this war, they haven't even tried diplomacy. Give it a whirl. See what it's like to get this thing off-ramped. We haven't done well here, so now we have to mop it up," Holt said on "The Count."

He said that Blinkin is "encouraging China with Taiwan. He's encouraging more of the flood of these terrorist groups that have already come across our nation. He's encouraging more instability in the Middle East because everybody sees that these academics who have not worn a stitch of uniform or ever pondered military strategy in their lives are just wreaking havoc with our alliance."

Information from Reuters was used in this report.
 

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Retired Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt condemned Secretary of State Antony Blinken's assertion of Ukraine's eventual NATO membership as "irresponsible" and cautioned against the possibility of escalating tensions with Russia to the point of triggering World War III.
holt, blinken, nato, ukraine, wwIII, diplomacy
285
2024-51-06
Saturday, 06 April 2024 06:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved