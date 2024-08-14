Miami Mayor to Newsmax: Must Convince More Hispanics to Vote GOP

The effort to convince more Hispanics to vote Republican is crucial not just for this presidential race, but for a possible generation shift that will carry over into future elections, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Hispanics, which make up 20% of the population amid mass migration, "are going to be critical in battleground states throughout the country," Suarez, a Republican, told ​"Wake Up America."

Suarez recently joined an organization, he said, "whose main mission is to persuade Hispanics and Latinos to become Republicans not just for the 2024 presidential race, which is of course critical to the success of the country, but for all the down-ballot races in Congress, and then you have a potential generational shift if you can get Hispanics to vote Republican, which lines up with who we are."

Hispanics "want to live in a safe community, we want to have low taxes, we want prosperity for our children," he continued, "these are values that Hispanics care about, and they want be legal citizens of this country."

Suarez also said Florida remains a solidly red state, despite a new poll that showed Vice President Kamala Harris has come within striking distance of former President Donald Trump.

"Democrats are desperate to have Florida in play, [but] all the indications are that they can't win Florida," he said.

There has been a massive Republican registration wave, including many who move into the state since the last election, according to Suarez.

"Those people are not going to just not vote after they just re-registered in a state," he said.

Commenting on the race in general, Suarez said Harris has not taken any questions from the media, "which is incredibly telling," but that she is trying to fool the public.

Trump "needs to find the right footing, focusing on the fact that [Harris] is basically a socialist," Saurez concluded. "She was the most extreme and liberal senator in the Senate. This is something that will resonate with the American people."

