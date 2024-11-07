Rep. Salazar to Newsmax: GOP Reached Out to Hispanics

The Republican Party reached out to Hispanics, which is a major reason Donald Trump won the presidential election, said Rep. Maria Salazar, R-Fla.

"The Dems have confused many ideas. Hispanics are God-fearing, law-abiding, taxpaying, small government, pro-life," Salazar told Newsmax's "National Report" Thursday.

"We are Republicans at heart. The issue is that the GOP had not for a long time reached out to my community.

"But now we did, and I was front and center in that request for the Trump camp to reach out to Hispanics. And he did — went to Univision, went to Telemundo, started talking to the audience regardless of whether we understood or not," she said.

"It doesn't matter. It's not the language. It's the same idea, the same American exceptionality that we want our children to enjoy.

"It's the economy. It's being able to buy eggs at $2, not at $10," Salazar said.

"It's being able to buy a home, having lower interest rates, energy independence. It's all the same for everybody."

Trump piled up support among Hispanic voters, young people, and Americans without college degrees.

The starkest increase may have been the 14-percentage-point swing in Trump's share of Hispanic voters, according to an exit poll conducted by Edison Research. Some 46% of self-identified Hispanic voters picked Trump, up from 32% in the 2020 election, when Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Democrats scared Hispanics away with the "gender ideology conversation," Salazar told Newsmax.

"It's all those values that do not belong to the Hispanic culture. Like Ronald Reagan used to say, we are Republicans; we just do not know it.

"This is a major realignment, is a major realization that our home is within the GOP," she said.

