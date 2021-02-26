Rep. Ashley Hinson to Newsmax TV: Relief Bill Bails Out Mismanaged States

States relying on a pandemic relief bill to help their budgets should take lessons from Iowa, according to Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, on Newsmax TV.

Hinson appeared on "Spicer & Co." Friday, when the House was expected to pass President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

While the bill sends money to states and cities hurting from the pandemic, Hinson pointed to her home state as a place not dependent on bailouts from the federal government.

"We spend less money than we take in and have for years, and we've been very, very judicious on our spending. And as a result we have a good budget that has been resilient in this last year during this pandemic," Hinson told co-hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith.

"Other states are digging themselves in holes with taxpayers. They keep just expecting taxpayers to foot the bill. At this point., I think Americans are growing wise to what's really happening here."

Hinson explained she was a sponsor of the Reopen School Act amendment to the relief bill. Democrats have shot down the amendment that assures financial help targeted for schools goes where intended.

"The very important thing is, this is not a COVID relief," Hinson said. "This is a policy bill that's full of Washington pork spending. Only nine percent of this $1.9 trillion bill actually goes to things like giving vaccines in arms, making sure that we're testing folks and then contact tracing so we can actually beat this pandemic, which is what we all want to do.

"And we can do that safely with this targeted relief if we actually had targeted relief. It's full of pork, bailouts for blue states, places that have chronic budget mismanagement for years."

