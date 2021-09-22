Rep. Hinson to Newsmax: Low Biden Poll Shows Iowans Have Had Enough

President Joe Biden's approval numbers have dropped to 31% in Iowa as the 2022 midterm elections approach, and that shows that Iowans are fed up with his actions, Rep. Ashley Hinson said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"Iowans are tired of overtaxing, overspending, over-regulation, and broken promises," the Iowa Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "President Biden came to Iowa and made all these promises and clearly he is failing at everything he touches."

According to a new Des Moines Register poll, Biden's approval rating in Iowa is at 31% and his disapproval rating is 62%.

"It tells me that exactly what I've been hearing on the ground, that Biden's crises are creating this crisis in his poll numbers," said Hinson. "I can tell you that's it's echoed with what I'm hearing out on the road at my town hall."

Former President Donald Trump won Iowa in both presidential races, and Hinson said she would consider her state a red state because "we value freedom and we value opportunity. What we're seeing again from President Biden and Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats in Congress is that they prefer the heavy hand of government and Iowans are common sense people, and that's what they want out of what happens in Washington, D.C. ... Iowans just want to live their lives and get the government out of the way. "

Hinson said she also thinks counties will continue to turn red in Iowa in 2022, because Republicans "respect taxpayers" in her state.

"I'm fighting for safety and security for Iowa families and trying to make sure we respect taxpayers," she said. "When you look at safety and security, the situation at the border fighting for rural America. I mean all of those things resonate with Iowans, It's exactly what we've seen across this country, a push back against the Biden administration policies."

Meanwhile, the House will be voting on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package and faces a potential government shut down, and Hinson accused Democrats of wanting to keep spending.

"Last night, the Democrats passed on a party-line vote the continuing resolution and debt limit increase bill, and unfortunately they removed provisions like funding the Iron Dome from that bill standing with our ally in Israel," said Hinson. "Our credit cards are maxed out in this country. Our bill is due and the Democrats are trying to spend every single cent that's left in the couch cushions. They're pushing forward with a $3.5 trillion spending package, and then they want to extend that debt ceiling and push off dealing with our overdraw until next December. It's completely irresponsible."

