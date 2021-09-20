×
Michael Reagan to Newsmax: Biden 'Has Never Been a Strong Leader'

(Newmsax/"The Chris Salcedo Show")

By    |   Monday, 20 September 2021 07:32 PM

Political commentator Michael Reagan, son of President Ronald Reagan, decried President Joe Biden for his leadership on Newsmax.

Appearing Monday on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Reagan referenced the Kabul drone strike attack that killed an aid worker and his family, saying "what happened in Kabul where he announced he was going to do something; ends up doing what? He ends up killing innocent people to try and make a point that he's a strong leader. He has never been a strong leader."

According to the Washington Examiner, drone strikes will be the primary way the U.S. military will engage in counterterrorism in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of troops from the region. But in light of the Aug. 29 airstrike that killed the civilians, using drones to take out targets with a lack of intelligence demonstrates a marker of difficulty in the future.

Nathan Sales, who served as ambassador-at-large and coordinator for counterterrorism, said that "over-the-horizon counterterrorism doesn't work. ...We simply don't have sufficient intelligence information to be able to order drone strikes from a thousand miles away with no intelligence assets in the country."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


