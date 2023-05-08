Former HHS Official to Newsmax: CDC Tool of Biden Admin

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has become "the most political public health organization" ever and a "communications office for whatever liberal policy" the Biden administration wants, said Brian Harrison, former Department of Health and Human Services chief of staff.

Appearing Monday on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," the former Trump administration official said CDC director Rochelle Walensky's exit leaves the agency in "tatters."

"The liberal media, the Democrat Party attacked us on a daily basis for, quote-unquote, politicizing the science," Harrison said of his time in the Trump administration.

"I can tell you having watched firsthand what happened under Joe Biden's administration, they turned the CDC into the most political public health organization our nation has ever known" as it "basically" became "the communications office for whatever liberal policy that Biden West Wing wanted to push," he said.

"Whether it's ignoring natural immunity, pushing booster COVID shots on kids without any clinical science, or data showing safety and efficacy working to harm a generation of school children … [Walensky would] swat school kids out of out of their classrooms, or pushing COVID vaccine mandates absent any science or data," Harrison said of Walensky's term.

"If we had done even a fraction of these things there would have been immediate demands for impeachment," he said, adding it's "probably good that she's gone. The CDC … needs to be completely overhauled."

Responding to a crash that killed seven people in the border city of Brownsville, Texas, Harrison pointed to the chaos triggered by surging border crossings — and blamed the "liberal media" for fanning then flames.

"I'm going to be a little bit hesitant to speculate on exactly what happened behind the wheel," he said of the deadly crash. "But I will assure you that the liberal media is not waiting for all the facts to be known before they put their own prism and color on the story through their own leftist lens.

"There's so much death and destruction down there that is 100% preventable," he said, referring to the border crisis. "That's … one of the most heartbreaking and infuriating things about what's going on the borders.

"There's so much death and destruction down there, but any death, any murder, any crime committed by an illegal immigrants, that is a crime or a murderer, or whatever tragic event that did not have to happen. It's only happening because of [President] Joe Biden and [Vice President] Kamala Harris open border policies."