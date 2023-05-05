×
Teachers Union Won't Give Records to House COVID Panel

By    |   Friday, 05 May 2023 07:53 PM EDT

Lawyers for the American Federation of Teachers, the nation's largest teachers union, said Friday that it will not turn over union President Randi Weingarten's phone records to the House Coronavirus Pandemic Select Subcommittee.

The records could show wielding the organization's power to influence the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to keep schools closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In requesting phone records between Ms. Weingarten and any member of the Executive Office of the President for the past 28 months, they underscore that your investigation has morphed into a fishing expedition that vastly exceeds your authority," Politico reported AFT Counsel Michael Bromwich writing to the panel on Friday.

"We will simply not accede to these unreasonable requests."

The subcommittee, led by Chairman Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, sent Weingarten a letter asking for her phone records following her testimony before the committee about the interactions the union had as the CDC developed pandemic guidelines for schools.

In her testimony before the subcommittee last week, Weingarten said she communicated with the CDC and other federal entities on behalf of the union's 1.7 million members to develop solutions that would keep teachers and students safe during the pandemic.

"From the earliest days of COVID, the AFT knew that safety was the pathway to opening schools and keeping them open," Weingarten told the committee. "We know that kids learn best in person, so opening schools safely — even as the pandemic surged — guided the AFT's every action.

"Our priorities were to open schools safely; keep students, staff, and families safe; focus on students' social, emotional, and academic well-being; and secure the resources to do all this."

She told the panel that with 1.1 million Americans dying from the virus, leaving 245,000 orphaned children in the country, it would be "irresponsible" not to contact the agencies and organizations leading the federal pandemic response.

"We — along with parents, administrators and health officials — needed clear, science-based guidance to keep students and staff safe in school," she told the committee. "It made sense to consult with the CDC. And it was not only appropriate for the CDC to confer with educators, it would be irresponsible not to."

She also testified that she had the direct phone number for then CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

"Yes, I have Director Walensky's direct number," she said.

The Washington Examiner reported that internal memos revealed the CDC modified its COVID guidance regarding reopening schools at the behest of Weingarten and the union, basing it on community transmission rates.

