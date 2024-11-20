Dr. Birx to Newsmax: We Need Low-Cost Healthy Food

Former White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx gave Newsmax on Tuesday some suggestions to get local healthy food while also calling for an efforts to bring the cost of food down.

"We've seen in urban areas really great breakthroughs in urban gardens," Birx told "American Agenda."

"We know that we have elementary schools in every urban area and every rural area, and we could start there and work with food quality there. And reconnect people to fresh food.

"We also have to remember the cost of food has skyrocketed over the last three years, so it's really hard for people to tell them to buy this food that is more costly than something that's on sale that may have many more additives in it. And so we've got to really at the same time, deal with the cost of food."

Birx ended her point by stating that she hopes the upcoming Trump administration, as well as local governments, will find solutions to bring down the cost of food.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com