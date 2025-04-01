Gov. Morrisey to Newsmax: Want to Make West Virginia Healthier

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey told Newsmax Tuesday he wants to work with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to help improve the health of his residents.

"West Virginia, unfortunately, has led the way in a lot of tough categories — obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease," Morrisey said on "National Report." "And I think one of the things that's been occurring in recent years is people have been looking as to the type of food that people are eating and different ways that folks can get healthy."

Morrisey said there have been too many unhealthy ingredients placed in the food in West Virginia, including items that could cause ADHD or other hyperactivity disorders.

"We're going to get the crap out of the foods," Morrisey said. "There's a better way to do it."

Morrisey said he met with Kennedy to discuss how to better subsidize nutrition and encourage people to eat healthier. He has proposed legislation that would ban food stamps from being used to buy soda.

"Taxpayers shouldn't be subsidizing soda," Morrisey said. "That's going to be great for our state and for the country."

Morrisey praised Kennedy for wanting to help West Virginians be healthier and no longer lead the way in unhealthy categories.

"We can control our future. We can get better; we can get healthier and make real progress that will matter in terms of our healthcare outcomes," Morrisey said. "West Virginia is going to be able to get out in front and lead. I care passionately about helping protect the health of our individual citizens and setting an example for the country."

Morrisey said he plans to lead by example and that he is working to lose weight.

