Hassan-Nahoum to Newsmax: Israel on the Brink of War After Deadly Hezbollah Attack

Israel faces the imminent threat of a dangerous war with Hezbollah as tensions escalate following a deadly July 27 rocket attack that killed 12 children in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.

On Monday, Jerusalem deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum voiced the gravity of the situation on Newsmax, stating, "We're on the precipice of a very dangerous war."

"Well, let's start with Oct. 8, when, for no apparent reason, Hezbollah decided to start sending missiles," she said; a thousand missiles later, imagine any country that would tolerate a bordering country, Lebanon, sending a thousand missiles to kill people." Hassan-Nahoum highlighted the devastation, noting that the attacks displaced 70,000 people and targeted unsuspecting towns and villages.

Recently, Majdal Shams, a peaceful village with intense Israeli patriotism, was particularly affected. "Twelve children playing soccer got brutally killed by a missile on the street," she lamented on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

Hezbollah has denied responsibility for the attack, attributing the fatalities to Israel's Iron Dome. However, Hassan-Nahoum dismissed these claims, emphasizing that the missile bore a 120-pound Iranian warhead exclusive to Hezbollah. She described the denials as "blood libels," asserting, "Israel's Iron Dome is defensive. It can't kill 12 kids on a soccer field."

The attack's tragic irony was not lost on Hassan-Nahoum, who pointed out that the victims were Druze, a significant community in Lebanon, including government representation. She expressed disbelief at the nonchalant excuses, "They killed the wrong people. I mean, it's still trying to kill. 'Oops, sorry!' That's the excuse. Sorry. It wasn't Jews. It was Druze. I mean, you can't make this up."

The emotional toll of the incident was palpable as she described the loss of "beautiful children, boys and girls, out playing soccer." Hassan-Nahoum emphasized the necessity of a response, "There's absolutely no way that Israel can just sit and take this. [However,] there's no way it is going to escalate into a full-out war … because I don't think Iran and Hezbollah want to take it there. And I actually don't think Israel wants to take it there, but there certainly has to be some type of, you know, retaliation for this brutal attack killing so many children."

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed severe retaliation against Hezbollah, Politico reported.

During a wreath-laying ceremony on the soccer field where the children were killed, Netanyahu declared, "These children are our children; they are the children of all of us. The state of Israel will not and cannot overlook this. Our response will come, and it will be severe." During his speech, he reiterated that the rocket was launched by Hezbollah while underscoring the need for decisive action.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com