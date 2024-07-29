British Urged to Leave Lebanon

David Lammy, the foreign secretary for Great Britain, is urging all British nationals to leave Lebanon as tensions increase between Israel and Hezbollah.

British nationals are also urged to not visit the Middle Eastern country.

"This is a fast-moving situation," Lammy said. "FCDO staff are working round the clock to help ensure the safety of British nationals."

Twelve children were killed by a rocket strike Saturday in Israel. Israel has blamed Hezbollah, which is based in Lebanon and funded by Iran, though Hezbollah has denied responsibility for the attack. The bombing is the deadliest in Israel since Hamas' Oct. 7 raid.

The U.S. Embassy in Lebanon issued a video Monday urging Americans to leave the country before a crisis begins.

The embassy said anyone planning to visit Lebanon should reconsider given the "difficulties that would hinder departure should conflict increase in the region."