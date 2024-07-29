WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lebanon | hezbollah | israel | iran | great britain | nationals

British Urged to Leave Lebanon

By    |   Monday, 29 July 2024 08:05 PM EDT

David Lammy, the foreign secretary for Great Britain, is urging all British nationals to leave Lebanon as tensions increase between Israel and Hezbollah.

British nationals are also urged to not visit the Middle Eastern country.

"This is a fast-moving situation," Lammy said. "FCDO staff are working round the clock to help ensure the safety of British nationals."

Twelve children were killed by a rocket strike Saturday in Israel. Israel has blamed Hezbollah, which is based in Lebanon and funded by Iran, though Hezbollah has denied responsibility for the attack. The bombing is the deadliest in Israel since Hamas' Oct. 7 raid.

The U.S. Embassy in Lebanon issued a video Monday urging Americans to leave the country before a crisis begins.

The embassy said anyone planning to visit Lebanon should reconsider given the "difficulties that would hinder departure should conflict increase in the region."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
David Lammy, the foreign secretary for Great Britain, is urging all British nationals to leave Lebanon as tensions increase between Israel and Hezbollah.
lebanon, hezbollah, israel, iran, great britain, nationals
143
2024-05-29
Monday, 29 July 2024 08:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved