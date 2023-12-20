×
Tags: harvard | rabbi | zarchi | israel | hamas

Harvard Rabbi to Newsmax: Few Speaking Out on Antisemitism

Wednesday, 20 December 2023 08:51 PM EST

Harvard Rabbi Hirschy Zarchi said there are very few Jewish professors speaking out about antisemitism on the Ivy League campus "and that’s why it’s so profoundly disturbing."

"It's one thing to have what you might identify as a fringe extreme group saying outrageous and hateful things protected by free speech; it's another thing when the authorities and the leadership, when the teachers who are supposed to educate, remain silent in the face of chance," Zarchi said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Record with Greta Van Susteren."

As far as non-Jewish professors not speaking out, Zarchi said former Harvard President Larry Summers’ experience could shed a light on why that’s the case.

"I didn't mention the obvious, we have, you know, the incredible voice of someone like Larry Summers who has really been a shining light not only for Harvard but for the academy globally and helping crystallize and clarify this issue," Zarchi told Newsmax. "He was speaking to the issue of antisemitism on the campus going back to 2002."

Harvard has found itself in the spotlight during the past two months for its approach to antisemitism on campus.

University President Claudine Gay has faced growing calls to step down following her congressional testimony on the topic Dec. 5.

Solange Reyner | editorial.reyner@newsmax.com

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 20 December 2023 08:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

