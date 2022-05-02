Rep. Harshbarger to Newsmax: Mayorkas Should Have Had Plan

If Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had a plan for dealing with the immigration crisis, he should have put it into play long before the situation got out of hand, Rep. Diana Harshbarger said on Newsmax on Monday.

"Why didn't he combat this before it ever got to this point?" the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "The 'remain in Mexico' policy and Title 42, those things were implemented to keep our country safe."

Harshbarger added that when Mayorkas testified in House committee hearings last week, she found it alarming that "we paid $72 million not to build the border wall because of contractual agreements" and that 280 miles of the border are "uncontrolled at any given point during any day."

"We have 11,000 pounds of illegal drugs that have been confiscated, most of that being fentanyl, and every community is going to be affected by illegals coming in," Harshbarger said. "The cartels are setting up shop in every state."

But there is no plan from the administration, Harshbarger said, because the "border is wide open."

Harshbarger, who was at the border recently with a congressional delegation, said she "saw a Border Patrol agency that is demoralized."

"When you get 7,000 illegals coming to the border, crossing the border on a daily basis, and they don't have enough manpower to stop it or to even process improperly, they're going to be demoralized," said Harshbarger. "Knowing that Title 42 may end in May, it's unbelievable what they know they're going to face. If you see 7,000 in a day and if you triple that like I heard this morning, it's like the population of Atlanta coming across the border every month."

Harshbarger also slammed Homeland Security's new Disinformation Governance Board, calling it "their ministry of truth."

"That's just another way to clamp down on free speech in this country," she said. "They've gone crazy because of Twitter and what Elon Musk is doing there … they're taking away our rights little-by-little. Individual rights are becoming an anomaly with this administration and it's got to be stopped. That's why we're going to have such a red wave in November."

