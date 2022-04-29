DeSantis: Biden Installing 'Ministry of Truth' to 'Perpetuate Hoaxes,' Silence Critics

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis compared on Friday the Department of Homeland Security's new Disinformation Governance Board to the "Ministry of Truth" from George Orwell's dystopian novel "Nineteen Eighty-Four," Breitbart reported.

DeSantis, a Republican, also criticized agency head Nina Jankowicz – a disinformation expert who previously worked for the Wilson Center and has a history of criticizing free speech and the now-confirmed Hunter Biden laptop story, according to the New York Post.

"I honestly thought this was just a belated April Fool's joke," DeSantis told reporters. "It's basically a Ministry of Truth, and what they want to do is they want to be able to put out false narratives without people being able to speak out and fight back."

"They want to be able to say things like Russia collusion and perpetuate hoaxes and then have people like us be silenced," he continued.

The Florida governor concluded the Biden administration would use the project to advance things "that are not supported by the evidence."

"We believe it's essential that individual Floridians and Americans are able to speak out against false narratives trying to be jammed down our throats by this regime," DeSantis said.

The governor further claimed that this is just the latest avenue by the White House to "shut up everybody" who opposes their "bad policies."

He noted the growing momentum of speaking truth "to a very decaying and discredited ruling elite in this country," citing Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter on Monday as an example.

"But clearly, our entire principles that the country was founded on, you cannot have a Ministry of Truth in this country," DeSantis added, assuring Florida will not "let Biden get away with this one."