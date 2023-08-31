Harrison Floyd to Newsmax: Jail a 'Wake-up Call' for Action

Harrison Floyd, the only defendant who has spent time in jail in connection with the indictments in Georgia filed against former President Donald Trump and others in connection with the 2020 presidential election, told Newsmax that he's considering a run for office after what he has experienced.

"I just want to thank God," Floyd said on Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports" after his release from jail on a $100,000 bond negotiated between his attorney and the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. "I want to thank my wife, and I want to thank District Attorney Willis for giving me a wake-up call, because she's reminded me that I need to get back into service and politics and lead by example."

Floyd, who has been active with the group Black Voices for Trump, said he is "exploring running for Congress this cycle to make sure that people are held accountable."

Floyd was put in jail when he turned himself in Thursday, a day before Trump and the other defendants turned themselves in, with their lawyers negotiating bond amounts before their surrenders.

"The district attorney's office never reached out to me like they did everyone else," said Floyd. "If they had, I could have connected them with my lawyer here in D.C., and we could have worked out a bond agreement, just like everybody else. They spoke to everyone around the sun trying to pressure [them] except for me."

Floyd said he came in on Thursday because "just as I was told in the Marines, I try to be there a little bit early," and he believed he was just going to check in like the other defendants.

However, since there was no bond set, Floyd was detained in the jail, which has become notorious nationwide because of substandard conditions and violence.

"God was definitely with me when I stepped in that cell door and it closed behind me," Floyd told Kelly. "There were a couple of things I thought about while I was in there. One of them was Daniel in the lion's den."

But the conditions of the jail aren't because of the staff working there, but because of the "failed leadership of Fulton County," said Floyd. "They have not done a good job appropriating funds. They haven't done a good job of taking care of the facility."

He added that the officers treated him with a "great deal of respect" as "I treated them how I wanted to be treated."

"They're not getting the resources that they need to ensure the safety of the prisoners, to ensure the safety of themselves, and what's going on," said Floyd.

As for the jail, "there was fecal matter smeared on one of the walls," Floyd said. "One morning that I woke up, the guy in the cell next to me was getting tased."

Floyd said as a Marine infantryman, he's "dealt with worse," but he called on viewers to pray for the jail's inmates.

"There are some folks who have been in there for two years now and still haven't got bond," he said. "Somehow Fulton County has gone from sharecropping and convict leasing to doing what they're doing now, leaving folks in jail, making money off of them being in beds, so I'm very blessed and fortunate, and thank you to everyone who fought for me to get out. But there's still a lot of other people in there who really, really need to get out."

Floyd has been charged with violating Georgia's anti-racketeering law, conspiring to commit false statements, and illegally influencing a witness. He told Newsmax that he's facing such charges while serious crime in Georgia is not being fought.

"I have family in Georgia," he said. "I have a cousin who was shot six times waiting for an Uber, and they still haven't found my cousin's shooter, but they found the time to indict me and 18 others for this silliness."​

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!