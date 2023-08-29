AJC Poll: 94 Percent See Trump Charges as 'Political'

Some 94% of likely Republican primary voters in Georgia say politics played a role in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' bringing charges against former President Donald Trump, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's latest poll released Tuesday shows.

"I can see if she wanted to bring limited charges against Trump, but to bring in the whole crowd and to make it a three-ring circus?" Cherokee County resident Joe Lawhon told the AJC.

Trump not only churns a large majority of support (57%) among the likely Georgia GOP primary voters polled, but leads Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (15%) and the field by 42 points, and by 33 points in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup against DeSantis.

Other top findings from the poll:

61% of respondents said they believed there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

32% said they believed Trump's calls to Georgia elections officials were appropriate.

71% said they had already made up their minds about whether Trump is guilty or innocent for Jan. 6.

Only 11% said they were confident the Justice Department's investigation of Hunter Biden will be fair and nonpartisan.

"Here we are 2 1/2 years in on Biden's term and just now they're bringing charges?" Mary Beth Hile of Coweta County told the AJC. "The timing of it is very suspicious."

The University of Georgia's School of Public and International Affairs conducted the AJC GOP Presidential Primary Poll from Aug. 16-23 among 807 likely GOP voters in Georgia, and the results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.