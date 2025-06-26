Harrison Fields to Newsmax: Leaker Will Be Held Accountable

On Wednesday, the Trump administration confirmed the FBI is investing who leaked the Pentagon's preliminary intelligence assessment of last weekend's airstrikes against Iran's nuclear facilities.

Deputy White House press secretary Harrison Fields told Newsmax on Thursday that whoever gave the documents to the press "will be held accountable" because "loose lips sink ships."

"We have a picture up in upper press here in the West Wing that says exactly that," Fields said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We're going to look at how intelligence is shared to Capitol Hill. But rest assured the FBI is looking into this.

"There is an investigation. And whoever did this type of leak will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. This cannot happen. This cherry picking of a classified report to try to make this administration look bad is unacceptable, and they will be held accountable."

