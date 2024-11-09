Gov. Stitt to Newsmax: Dems Overlooked Kitchen Table

Reflecting on Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign, Gov. Kevin Stitt, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Saturday that the Democrats looked to celebrities to make their case for America, but in doing so, they overlooked the kitchen table.

"Endorsements don't matter at the end of the day — especially from celebrities and people that really don't understand what's happening ... in everyday households at the kitchen table, people just trying to take their kids to piano lessons and soccer practice," Stitt told "The Count."

"They want a good education for their kids. They want to be able to have an economy where they can afford to buy a house."

What ultimately led to Harris' and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's defeat, Stitt said, was their inability to connect with everyday struggling Americans who don't have the guarantee of a government paycheck.

"Harris, Walz, I'm sure they're nice people, but they've never worked in the private sector," he said.

"All they believe is more government programs. And we know that's not the right solution."

