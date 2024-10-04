Zogby to Newsmax: Trump-Harris Race 'Back and Forth'

Anxiety is the name of the game "on both sides" of the political aisle, and the election between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris "is going to go back and forth" in the seven battleground states, said pollster John Zogby.

"It's young men versus young women, basically. And, look, anxiety is the name of the game on both sides," Zogby said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Prime News."

"If you're anxious about reproductive rights and climate change, the war in Gaza, then you're more inclined to be picking up some points among women, particularly young women, where they're still not sure whether they're going to vote. If your anxiety is about the economy and your career, your future, about crime, about the border, then Trump is going to pick up a few points.

"This is going to go back and forth, just like [Al] Gore versus [George W.] Bush, [Barack] Obama versus [Mitt] Romney, right till the very end, I think," he added.

Zogby last week in a piece for The Guardian wrote, "Here's where we stand: Momentum appears to be with Harris, who leads in four of the last five nationwide polls (in one by as many as six points) and is tied in the other. She also leads in five of the critical seven battleground states. But her leads are under two percentage points and mainly under one percentage point. The reverse is true for Trump, who presently holds tiny leads in only two states."

