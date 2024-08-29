WATCH TV LIVE

Lewandowski to Newsmax: Media Gives Harris a Pass

Thursday, 29 August 2024 01:03 PM EDT

Most of the media gives Vice President Kamala Harris "a pass" and the fact that she can't sit down for an interview by herself tells everybody that she's "not set to lead," Corey Lewandowski told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"The White House press corps lied to us for years and told us that Joe Biden was so cognitively in tune that he knew everything that was going on," Lewandowski told "Carl Higbie Frontline."

"Lie, you know, and then we want to know what she knew about Joe Biden's cognitive decline. And when did she know it? So instead of the media hounding her for questions, they're giving her a pass," she added.

"She said on Aug. 8 that she wanted to do a sit-down interview by the end of the month, and she's talking to her team. She's supposed to be the boss. Obviously, she's not a boss. She can't even make a decision to sit down and when she does decide to sit down, she's got little Timmy next to her."

Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will sit with CNN for their first joint interview on Thursday.

It marks the first time Harris will sit with a journalist for an in-depth interview since Biden dropped his bid for a second term and endorsed her on July 21.

Lewandowski said the fact Harris can't even sit down for an interview by herself "tells everybody that she's not set to lead."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

Thursday, 29 August 2024 01:03 PM
