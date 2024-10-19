WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Dishonorable for Labour Party to Help Harris

By    |   Saturday, 19 October 2024 06:41 PM EDT

Nearly 100 current and former U.K. Labour Party staff are going to battleground states in the U.S. election to campaign for Kamala Harris, with the party offering to "sort your housing," a move that is “highly inappropriate and dishonorable,” says Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Penn.

“Those hundred staffers are going to be sent over here. They're staffers for the U.K. government, for the Labor Party's executive office, for the work for the prime minister,” Meuser told Newsmax TV Saturday ahead of former President Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.

“They're going to be coming over here. They're obviously going to be funded by the United Kingdom taxpayers. So that in itself is very wrong for foreign people advocating in an election,” he added.

“And who's next, by the way? You know, Iran is supporting Kamala Harris. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is supporting Kamala Harris. The cartels in Mexico are supporting Kamala Harris. Are they going to be coming up, too?”

Former President Donald Trump’s allies are blasting the Labour Party for the move.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk called the move “illegal” in a post on social platform X.

“Foreign nationals are not allowed to be involved in anyway in U.S. elections. Please go back to the UK and fix your own mass immigration problems that are ruining your country,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wrote on X.

Georgia Rep. Mike Collins called the move “election interference from foreign nationals.”

