GOP Slams Labour Party's Harris Campaign Efforts

High-profile supporters of former President Donald Trump are blasting efforts by a U.K. Labour Party official to send operatives to campaign on behalf of Vice President Kamala Harris in the United States, The Hill reported.

On Friday it was revealed that the U.K.'s Labour Party had been attempting to organize a group of current and former party members to travel to swing states in the U.S. to support the election efforts of Harris. Sofia Patel, Labour's head of operations. started the controversy in motion with a public solicitation on LinkedIn.

"I have nearly 100 Labour party staff, current and former, going to the US in the next few weeks, heading to North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Virginia. I have ten spots available for anyone available to head to the battleground state of [North] Carolina - we will sort your housing," Patel wrote in the now-deleted post.

Many conservatives have called out Patel's efforts as foreign meddling in the affairs of the United States.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk called the Labour Party's efforts "illegal." Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., wrote the move was "election interference from foreign nationals" and called for an investigation.

Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene posted on X, "Foreign nationals are not allowed to be involved in anyway in U.S. elections. Please go back to the UK and fix your own mass immigration problems that are ruining your country."

The Hill reported that under federal election law, foreigners are banned from "participation in decision-making" and "providing substantial assistance." The volunteers from the Labour Party would be traveling at their own expense yet would stay in accommodations provided by Democratic Party campaign volunteers, a source told The Hill.