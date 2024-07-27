Rep. Ogles to Newsmax: Harris 'Complicit' in Biden Health Cover-Up

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., told Newsmax's "Saturday Report" that Vice President Kamala Harris is either complicit in covering up President Biden's mental fitness or too incompetent to recognize the issue.

"She's clearly complicit in the cover-up or she's too incompetent to know any better. And in either case, she's unfit for the job. She's betrayed that trust to the American people," he said.

"She has an obligation to invoke the 25th Amendment. She should have gone to the Cabinet."

According to Ogles, there is a process in place where Biden could appeal to Congress if the 25th Amendment were invoked and he believed he was still capable of performing his duties.

"We can take a vote on it," he said. "So there's a process by which he can be adjudicated — that he can be vindicated, if you will. But she was more interested in protecting her own career than she was upholding her oath of office. And she should have invoked the 25th Amendment.

Ogles introduced two articles of impeachment against Harris on Tuesday: willful refusal to uphold the immigration laws and breach of public trust.

"So what I've done is laid out the facts of the case. These are not personal attacks. We simply lay out the crimes, lay out the statistics," he said.

"Look, I mean, even in her ads, she talks about our cities should be safe. The future of our children should be secure. But her policies make us less secure.

"Her policies have made our streets dangerous. Her policies have resulted in little girls being raped and groceries being more expensive.

"She will be a disaster for the middle class. And I'm not going to stand by and be quiet. I'm going to lay out the facts, and we're going to prosecute the facts of this case. And she should never be president of the United States," Ogles said.

