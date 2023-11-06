Rep. Hageman to Newsmax: Biden's Weakness Destabilizes World

The weakness of the Joe Biden presidency has projected a lack of American strength and has made for a much more dangerous world, Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., told Newsmax on Monday.

Hageman reacted on "Newsline" to a recent CBS poll that showed that 49% of Americans said there is an increased chance of U.S. involvement in a foreign war if Biden is reelected, while only 39% said so if Donald Trump captures the presidency next year.

Conversely, only 23% said the chances decrease of U.S. involvement in a foreign war if Biden is reelected, while 43% said this would be so if Trump wins the White House.

"I think that the proof of the pudding is in the eating," Hageman said. "And the reality is that since Joe Biden took office, the world has been in a conflagration. You look at what has happened in Ukraine, you look at what has happened in Israel on October 7."

Hageman added: "The fact is that Joe Biden is a very weak president and, as a result, he is projecting weakness around the world, and I have often said that a weak America makes for a very dangerous world.

"So much of this can be laid at [the Biden administration's] doorstep, just because of the feckless policies that they have attempted to implement. First of all, they are terrible at messaging, you never know what their position is, and when they finally take a position, it is usually the wrong one."

Hageman also slammed the Biden administration for its appeasement of Iran, leading to Tehran's increased power on the global stage.

Hageman said that the administration has funded Iran with billions of dollars, not only through direct payments but by such moves as lifting the embargo on the ability to sell oil.

