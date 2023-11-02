Quinnipiac Poll: 63 Percent of Dems Open to Another Candidate

President Joe Biden could be in serious trouble with Democrat and independent voters in 2024, according to the results of a new poll.

According to a Quinnipiac survey released Wednesday, 63% of Democrat and Democrat-leaning voters say they would be willing to consider another candidate depending on what happens in the run-up to the primary.

In the Democratic primary race, the incumbent president receives 77% support among Democrat and Democrat-leaning voters, with self-help author Marianne Williamson at 8% support and Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., at 6%.

When it comes to the 2024 general election, the poll found that Biden and former President Donald Trump, who is the GOP front-runner, are in a virtual dead heat, at 47% and 46%, respectively.

In a two-way race, Biden and Trump are neck and neck; a third-party bid could pose a serious threat to the president's reelection chances, however.

According to the survey, environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who recently dropped out of the Democratic primary to launch an independent bid, received 36% support among unaffiliated voters, followed by Trump at 31% support. Biden trails them both at 30%.

Overall, just 39% of voters approve of the president's job performance, while 58% disapprove, the poll found. This was similar to Quinnipiac's survey results from Oct. 17, when 38% approved of Biden's job performance and 56% disapproved.

Asked about Biden's handling of the southern border and gun violence, 64% and 60% of voters, respectively, disapprove. A 59% majority of voters also disapprove of Biden's handling of foreign policy, and 57% disapprove of his handling of the economy.

There is also a double-digit enthusiasm gap between Democrat and Republican voters, with 47% of Democrat voters saying they are more enthusiastic about voting in 2024, compared to 58% of Republican voters who said the same.

The poll was conducted Oct. 26-30 and surveyed 1,610 self-identified registered voters nationwide. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.4 percentage points.