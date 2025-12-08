Harmeet Dhillon to Newsmax: Noncitizen Voting Could Hit 100K

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon told Newsmax on Monday that the Justice Department's nationwide effort to clean up voter rolls is revealing what she believes will ultimately be a six-figure number of noncitizens casting ballots in U.S. elections — a figure she said could easily influence national outcomes.

Speaking on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Dhillon said the DOJ is reviewing voter data and eligibility records across all 50 states. While the review is ongoing, she said the early indicators point to a disturbing pattern involving both legal and illegal immigrants who are ineligible to vote under federal law.

"It could be legal or illegal [immigrants], but it's illegal for any alien to vote in a federal election," said Dhillon.

"Green-card holders can't vote; visa holders can't vote. And so I think it could be a six-figure number when you spread [it] out over the whole country. Could be even higher than that," she added.

Dhillon emphasized that even relatively small numbers of improper votes can have an outsized impact.

"When you think about the margin in the 2020 election and some other elections nationally," she said, "a few hundred votes here or there could absolutely turn the outcome of a national election. And a single vote can turn the outcome of a congressional race or a Senate race."

The assistant AG said critics on the left have downplayed the threat by insisting widespread fraud does not exist, but she argued the problem is more nuanced — and more serious — than they acknowledge.

"There doesn't have to be a lot of fraud for it to be a problem," Dhillon told Newsmax. "It's a problem if someone goes and votes because they've been led to believe they are allowed to vote and they don't get to vote. That affects all the elections in that state."

Dhillon said the DOJ intends to identify ineligible voters, tighten verification systems, and make sure states meet their legal obligations to maintain accurate voter rolls.

"We're going to put an end to that," she said.

Ultimately, Dhillon said her goal is restoring trust in election results regardless of who wins.

"I just want Democrats and Republicans at the end of an election to accept the outcome," she said. "A really clean and transparent system where everyone believes the outcome of the election."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com