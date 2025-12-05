Assistant AG Dhillon: 260K Dead People on Voter Rolls

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, who leads the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, announced new findings in the department's nationwide effort to clean up voter rolls — revealing vulnerabilities in states' election systems.

According to Dhillon, federal investigators have identified 260,000 dead individuals still listed on voter rolls across the country, along with thousands of registered noncitizens.

In a post on X Friday, she said the department's review has already prompted major action.

Fourteen states have been sued for failing to comply with federal transparency requirements, while four others have voluntarily turned over voter data and begun cleanup efforts.

One of the most serious problem areas, Dhillon said, is North Carolina, where officials are removing more than 100,000 outdated or invalid registrations.

Dhillon emphasized the stakes of the cleanup effort, saying even a single improper vote undermines the core promise of American democracy.

"Even one person voting who shouldn't have voted is one too many because every citizen is entitled to one person, one vote — the assumption that their vote is being counted equally and only with other American citizens," Dhillon said.

"We will not rest at this DOJ ... until we complete this project and provide confidence to all American voters that the rolls are clean and the elections are free and fair."

The department on Tuesday escalated its campaign by filing lawsuits against six additional states — Delaware, Maryland, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington — for what it described as their failure to provide statewide voter registration lists and other data required under federal law.

Justice Department officials say the information is critical to assess compliance with election-security statutes.

But Democrat state officials are pushing back, warning about how the voter data could be used and raising questions about the department's handling and privacy protection.

Dhillon dismissed those concerns, saying that transparency and accuracy are essential to public trust and that the department's efforts are aimed solely at ensuring the integrity of future elections.

"Our Elections are Crooked and Rigged. The voters know it," President Donald Trump wrote Wednesday on Truth Social.

"Must bring integrity back to Voting. START WITH VOTER ID!"