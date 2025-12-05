Rasmussen: Most GOP Voters Suspect 2020 Election Stolen

Most Republican voters still suspect the 2020 election was stolen, a Rasmussen Reports survey found.

The latest Rasmussen national telephone and online survey found that 46% of voters overall said it's likely that the outcome of the 2020 election that made Joe Biden president was affected by cheating, including 27% who said "very likely."

Forty-eight percent said they do not believe cheating was likely to have affected the outcome, including 33% who think it is "not at all likely."

Republican voters remain the most skeptical.

The survey found 68% of Republicans said it is at least somewhat likely that the 2020 election outcome was affected by cheating, compared with 26% of Democrats and 45% of voters not affiliated with either major party.

According to the poll, 63% of likely U.S. voters are concerned electronic voting systems may allow votes to be changed remotely through internet connections during voting, including 33% who are "very concerned."

Thirty-two percent said they are not concerned, including 12% who are "not at all concerned."

Rasmussen said the numbers have barely changed since September.

Concerns about electronic systems were also widespread across party lines. Rasmussen found 73% of Republicans, 56% of Democrats, and 62% of unaffiliated voters are at least somewhat concerned that electronic voting systems could allow votes to be changed remotely through internet connections during voting.

Views on voting machines and election cheating were similarly split.

Overall, 36% said electronic voting machines make it easier to cheat in elections, while 22% said machines make it harder to cheat. Another 31% said machines do not make much difference, and 11% were unsure.

Among those who believe machines make cheating easier, 73% also said it's at least somewhat likely that the 2020 election outcome was affected by cheating.

The survey underscores President Donald Trump's efforts to promote election integrity.

The president has argued that public confidence cannot be restored without straightforward safeguards such as strong voter roll maintenance and voter identification.

Trump this week hailed a report that the Justice Department is on track to compel more than half the states to clean up their voter rolls.

"Great! Our Elections are Crooked and Rigged. The voters know it. Must bring integrity back to Voting. START WITH VOTER ID!" Trump wrote on Truth Social, amplifying what allies describe as a long-overdue push to rebuild trust.

The Rasmussen Reports survey of 1,176 likely U.S. voters was conducted Nov. 23-25, 2025. The margin of sampling error is plus/minus 3 percentage points.

Newsmax Wires contributed to this report.