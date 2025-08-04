Dhillon to Newsmax: Dems Entrenched in 'Racial Spoils'

Harmeet Dhillon, assistant attorney general for civil rights at the Department of Justice, told Newsmax on Monday that the system where Democrats thrive in the "racial spoils" of their own creation won't be "dismantled easily."

Dhillon joined "Greg Kelly Reports" to discuss the wins that the Civil Rights Division has seen in six months and the tedious work that lies ahead.

"It's absolutely a target-rich environment that we're dealing with at the Civil Rights Division. And I'm proud to say that some have called us the most activist Civil Rights Division of a Republican administration in history," Dhillon said.

According to Dhillon, the saga playing out in Texas with the dozens of Democrats who fled the state in order to block legislation to redraw what she calls racially gerrymandered congressional districts in parts of the state is a perfect, timely example.

"That whole Texas drama was kicked off by an analysis done by my office and a letter signed by me indicating that Texas still has vestiges of illegal racial discrimination in its gerrymandered districts. And now Texas is trying to fix that," she said.

"And as you can see, there are some, almost the modern-day Dixiecrats, if you will, who will do anything in their power to avoid following federal civil rights laws. It's kind of embarrassing to see."

"I mean, all these folks who fled from Texas to Illinois, comically, which is a very … racially gerrymandered state itself, their careers are due to a system of racial spoils," Dhillon told Kelly. "And this concept of using this sort of Marxist group awarding of spoils to people by group as opposed to individual merit is illegal."

Dhillon added: "And there are still Democrats and liberals in academia ... who draw the lines, and people like [Texas Democrat Rep.] Jasmine Crockett who owe their seats to racist line drawing, who, you know, they have a lot at stake in that system.

"And so it's not going to be dismantled easily. And there, quite frankly, in past administrations, have been Republicans who shied away because they don't want to be called names. We're not afraid of that in this administration. I'm not afraid of it. I'm very committed to our federal civil rights laws, and they lead to a specific conclusion."

