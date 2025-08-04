WATCH TV LIVE

Dems Block Texas House From Moving on GOP-Friendly Congressional Map

Monday, 04 August 2025 04:23 PM EDT

Texas Democrats on Monday successfully prevented their state’s House of Representatives from moving forward with a redrawn congressional map sought by President Donald Trump to shore up Republicans’ 2026 midterm prospects as his political standing falters.

After dozens of Democrats left the state, the Republican-dominated House was unable to establish the quorum of lawmakers required to do business. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has made threats about removing some members of the opposition from their seats.

Democrats have countered that Abbott is using “smoke and mirrors” to assert legal authority he does not have.

